A trending video capturing the moment a black man accosted a white female police officer and attempted to woo her has got many talking

The daring man first wondered aloud why she was a police officer and gushed over her physical beauty

Putting his arms forward, the content creator pleaded with her to arrest him and move him to the station

A black man took a white policewoman by surprise as he attempted to woo her on the street while she was on the job.

The hilarious moment and convo that ensued between the lady and the man was shared by @trollstation on TikTok.

She refused to give him her number. Photo Credit: TikTok/@trollstation

Standing face to face with the lady, the daring man asked her,

"Why you a police officer?"

"Like you should be a model or something.

"You should be in magazines or something like that,'' he added.

Startled by such a remark from a random stranger, the policewoman replied,

"Do you think that's appropriate to talk to a police officer like that?"

Undeterred by her responses, the man openly gushed about how beautiful she looked, stating that he decided to approach her now as that appeared to be the only chance he'd ever get.

"You are a human being in it? You are a beautiful human being. So right now, I feel like this is the only chance I get to talk to such a beautiful gyal, you get me?," he said.

In a bid to excuse herself, the lady informed him that she wasn't cut out for the discussion. She responded:

"I am very busy. I need to patrol or go on a different job."

He tried to get her number

Seeing that all his advances were yielding no success, the man then went on to request that she gave him her phone number, but the lady declined vehemently.

He then offered to be arrested by her and taken away. She appeared to reach for her handcuffs but didn't follow through with it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

jazzley_s said:

"Why she tripping he was actually really polite and respectful..."

kingston3ja said:

"She’s on a power trip. And what crime did he commit for her to talk about arrest."

Tiara_801 said:

"Ive never seen a police officer in a full face of makeup a hair piece and earrings wats this."

Nick DeBease said:

"Do like 90% of cops lose the ability to have fun after becoming cops like is that an unwritten rule."

