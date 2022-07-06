One of Nigerian leading music producers, Masterkraft, stirred funny reactions as he is set to release a new song featuring a fowl

Masterkfrat said the fowl came into his basement where he was working on a new project as he added that he gave the fowl a record deal

The producer said the fowl’s first single would be out in a matter of hours, with many of his fans anticipating the new song

A lucky fowl may soon become a music celebrity in the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of Nigeria’s leading music producers, Masterkraft, is set to release a single featuring it.

Masterkfaft, in a statement, said he was making music in his basement when the fowl walked in. He said at that point, he decided to give the fowl its first single, which he said would be out soon.

Masterkraft said he was working on a music project when he saw the fowl. Credit: @masterkraft

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Was making music at my basement today and this just jump come meet me so I decided to give the a record deal and got to record the first single !!!! Out in 48hrs on my YouTube !!! ! As the fowl no Dey hear word ! ”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Funny reactions as fowl sign record deal with Masterkraft

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to share funny reactions, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amankwahtrump:

" give am chicken beat."

fiokee:

"Na kukurukuuuuu! Go be lyrics ."

uchennaji:

"Wetin be this one again ooooo!!! ."

deejayneptune:

'Wahala after recording the fowl go land inside Master belle."

tiphyz:

"WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS @davido ."

mc_jabulani:

"Na my fowl ooo abeg no kill am ooo "

donmozarti:

"Master this matter never clear ."

flimzyofficial_:

"Chicken about to go on tour."

Jaywon calls out masterkfraft for saying he got him signed to Kennis music

The Nigerian entertainment industry is a very large one with a lot of talented acts in the industry having someone or the other to thank for their breakthrough.

Despite that, it seems a lot of stars’ successes have been associated with others and they do not really appreciate it.

This comes after Nigerian singer, Jaywon, took to social media to call out music producer, Masterkraft.

Source: Legit.ng