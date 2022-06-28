A disabled woman identified simply as Mariam has narrated how she escaped being killed because of her disability

Speaking during an interview, the lady who was born without hands said she was the only person born disabled in her village

People were not happy about her existence and they tried everything possible to end her life but she survived

A beautiful physically challenged woman, Mariam, has revealed how neighbors and community members advised her mother to end her life.

The heartbroken lady narrated that she was born without hands; a situation which she claimed does not occur in her community.

Following her birth, people tried everything possible to make her mother kill her but her mother refused.

Physically challenged woman shares touching life story in video Photo Credit: @Afrimax

Source: UGC

After failed efforts to make the mother do as they please, they decided to push them into a river but her mother could swim and they both survived.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mariam said:

"They wanted to end my life to the extent that my mother was crossing the river and they pushed her so I can drown and maybe die there. But my mum could swim and we came out."

Mariam stayed at the hospital for three years

She disclosed that when she was born, the hospital hid her and she grew up in the hospital till she was 3-year-old because they knew the society wouldn't accept her.

"People tried to do away with me but it was not possible. When I was born, I had to stay in the hospital for three years because they were scared of what the society will to to me. When I was born everyone was coming to see this baby born without arms", Mariam said.

When she was finally discharged, she was taken to her grandfather's house and people who came visiting were in shock to see a child without hands.

Miriam is currently a mother of one but has no husband. She is now appealing for help from people who would be touched by her story.

Watch the video below:

She was born normal: Helpless mum cries out, seeks help for her girl who can't sit and walk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a four-year-old girl at Likpe in the Volta Region in Ghana is unable to sit or walk due to a mysterious medical condition.

According to her sad mother, it all happened one day when they returned from weighing and the child started crying and became disabled.

Donations can be made to Rita's mother on 0540169707 or 0202072024 with the account name, Clinton Yeboah.

Source: Legit.ng