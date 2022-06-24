A young Nigerian man showed off some amazing dance moves in a video as people shopping in a mall watched him

The American dancer made many acrobatic stunts that got passersby hooked to his performance

TikTok users commended his moves as some said that he had so much courage to take his show to a mall

A video showing of a young man who is popular for dancing to a particular song on TikTok has released another video.

In the clip, he showed off different dance moves in a mall with shoppers becoming his audience. Many people could not take their eyes off him.

Many people in the mall all kept their eyes on him as he danced. Photo source:/@shafar_sjc

Source: UGC

I was later kicked out

He looked at the camera filming him and started dancing right on cue. At a point in the video, he did backflips as if it was an easy and normal thing to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also danced on his hands, flexing his strong muscles. His video caption said that he was kicked out of the mall after his dance session.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Armed force’s said:

"Bro has 2 emotes."

Dylan Ward said:

"MAN IS TOO CLEAN WITH IT."

Dylan portillo467 said:

"Go there Saturday I’ll be there yay."

FierceBeastBaby said:

"u and yo freinds got the best video, keep them coming."

OBAM@ said:

"The kid the background drinking like he doesn’t see the camera man."

She_Luvs_Izzy said:

"Yoooo good luck on the show SYTYCD."

th3r3asonisr3al said:

"Yo @Shafar doing a webster would look better in my opinion."

MADDIE said:

"bro I did this dance man in public but they kicked me out the only thing was I dkd not record."

Lady danced inside mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady known as Ozoani Ogechukwu Joy on TikTok got people praising her as she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song in a video.

The lady said that she had to do the dance inside a plaza. As she was dancing, a young man who was behind her but afar off could not stop smiling.

Despite the fact that he seems to be in conversation with two women, he stole glances at the dancer.

Source: Legit.ng