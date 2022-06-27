A beautiful lady, Quilla Bohannon, specializes in making free wigs for children suffering from hair loss

Quilla said she doesn't like the fact that some female children get bullied because they do not have enough hair on their head

The caring hairdresser said she feels fulfilled whenever she makes wig for a child and sees the happiness on her face after wearing it

A lady identified as Quilla Bohannon has disclosed what inspired her to make free wigs for children.

Quilla during an interview, stated that she feels so bad whenever she sees children being bullied.

Asides that, Quilla feels children who suffer hair loss end up having low self esteem; a situation which she doesn't want to see any child face.

Lady makes free wigs for children Photo Credit: @60secondsdocs

Source: Facebook

The children love their wigs

The single mother began making free wigs for children and according to her, the little children usually light up with joy whenever they see their new wig.

In her words:

"When a young girl doesn't have hair on her head, they are bullied and they are not accepted by their peers. It totally tarnishes her self esteem. It just makes me feel sad.

My name is Quilla Bohannon and I make free wigs for kids suffering from hair loss. Being a single mom and doing kids' hair has been rough. But my daughter Alexy keeps me working hard. It can take anywhere from one week to thirty days just to make a wig. I have made over twelve hundred wigs. It can take a toll on your body. But the kids inspire me.

When the kids first see their wig, it just melts my heart. Ohh that's so beautiful. When they wear the wig, it makes me feel loved. I just want them to feel normal."

Reacting to Quilla's rare kindness to kids, Sara Dinea said:

"Wow this is applaudable. Thank you Quilla."

Jazmine wrote:

"I just wanna hug this hairstylist for making a difference. ✨."

Krista Miler reacted:

"beautiful lady..blessings to you, such a wonderful example you set for your daughter."

Devon Lawson reacted:

"It's such a wonderful thing she's doing, helping kids to blossom and grow into themselves. And such beautiful work and dedication! Once she's done, you'd never even know it wasn't their real hair. I love seeing the smiles on their faces."

