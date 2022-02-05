A video of a beautiful Nigerian lady and her mother-in-law dancing energetically has left many people gushing on social media

In the adorable video, the lady backed the camera as she and mother-in-law somewhat competed in a waist dance style

Many marvelled at how well the old woman danced with her waist declaring her the better of the two

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a lady and her mother-in-law dancing in what looks like a sitting room.

The two women faced off in a traditional waist dance move that is popular with the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

They danced using their waists Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

In a cute video making the rounds on social media, the lady and granny started off facing each other before backing the camera to show off cool waist moves.

Despite being advanced in age, the mother-in-law was adjudged the better dancer by many people who saw the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She bossed things in wrapper, using a white handkerchief she shook her waist with so much youthfulness.

Watch the video below:

Social media users thought the grandma did better

@realshittufatimah commented:

"If mama can twist it like this with that age hahh I wonder when she was younger

@toksykay wrote:

"See mum In love waist just dey shake my own waist never shake for one day."

@gazelleglamhouse remarked:

"It's the way grandma is whining for me. God bless all good mother inlaws."

@duudu_.x stated:

"This 70 years old woman waist is still intact I wonder what’s wrong with these 20+ ladies Smh."

@eeeb33kandy said:

"Mama sabai the dance pass. Old waist is the best. Owighiri no dey get bone ehh."

Mum stunned as daughter and father vibe to Zazu song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had stared in awe as her daughter pulls dad for a Zazu dance moment.

In the heartwarming video which had its setting in the family's sitting room, the grown-up lady is seen dancing from the left end.

After twerking for her mother, the lady made dance moves over to her stern-looking father and pulls him up for a dance time.

Quite surprisingly, the man consents and shows off infectious dance moves to the song as he kept paces with his young daughter. His wife stared in both awe and admiration while the two slugged it out in the sitting room.

Source: Legit.ng