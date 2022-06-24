An unidentified Nigerian man was recently caught on tape using his hands and legs to scale a high building through the wall

The talented man started from the ground floor and began to move swiftly like Spiderman till he got to the top of the building

Voices of eye witnesses were heard in the background expressing shock over the acrobatic skills of the young Nigerian man

A talented Nigerian man has shown off his incredible acrobatic skills in the presence of some residents of his area.

In a video which recently surfaced online, he was spotted moving to the top of a building without using the stair case.

He held adjacent walls with his hands and legs as he climbed higher till he got to the last floor, amid cheers and screams from onlookers.

Man shows off impressive acrobatic skills Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @instablog9ja also showed him entering the balcony of a building at the top floor.

Social media users stunned over acrobatic skills of young man

Reacting to the video, Nigerians took to the comment section to applaud the young man over his impressive skills while some others had another thing to say.

Billies collection said:

"Please watch over your house from this kind people o."

Edgar Snazee wrote:

"This one go dey jump from one relationship to another."

UJ oby noted:

"If anything loss now them go hold am responsible."

Superwoman 9ja reacted:

"Where are the movie producers in the house? You have a perfect character for a Nigerian spider Man. No need for film trick."

Love Wolu noted:

"I did this while growing up. Na to come down dey always hard me."

She's spotless commented:

"This one pass human being o. Na withcraft be this. So we get Spiderman for Nigeria and Netflix no know."

Young man wows many with acrobatic moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man has wowed social media users with his acrobatic moves in a cute video that was shared online.

In the video posted on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the man started off by displaying martial art moves before somersaulting and standing on his hands and sending his legs backwards to have his head between them.

The young man thrilled onlookers with different styles. While standing on his hands, his legs rested on his head comfortably and he twisted his waist as if dancing to music, which got people laughing.

Source: Legit.ng