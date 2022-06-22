A group of ladies singing was amazed when their voices got the attention of the former American president, Barack Obama

Obama and his aides all stood listening to the opera choir till they were done with their performance and he clapped

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that even though the former president may not understand the song, he had ears for music

A young lady, Agnes Haugland, and her choir team were practising when former American President Barack Obama showed up and got hooked.

Seeing that Obama loved their voices, the choir stood on the porch and sang more. In the video shared on TikTok, the former president stood still to enjoy the beautiful performance.

Barack Obama stood still as he listened to the choir sing. Photo source: TikTok/@agneshaugland

Obama was impressed

His team was also with him throughout the time the opera lasted. After the performance, Obama passed what he was holding to one of his aides and clapped.

The ladies giggled at the validation they got from the former American president. It was such an amazing moment for them.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 9,000 comments with over 3 million views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vilhelm Arnesen said:

"He like What in the Denmark."

I'm nowhere to be seen said:

"Now you can say, 'Obama watched our performance live'."

Prometheus said:

"He's so adorable just watching, having no clue what's up, but enjoying it so much."

Ashraf said:

"he was like, I don't know what they where singing but I liked it."

aksano wondered:

"why is obama in denmark."

Lisa Ferlandsson said:

"He’s the only living president I’d want to sing for."

Lizzie Cleland said:

"I ain’t even American but god I miss him."

