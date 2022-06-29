A young fashionista has got people asking questions and praising him after he wore very baggy jean trousers

The man held the trousers at his waist with a belt as he placed a walkman player by his side to complete his retro look

Among those in awe at how he made the baggy wear look fit were people wanting to know where he got an 8XL size from

A young man has shown that fashion is cyclical and what his considered outdate now could be the sought-after tomorrow.

The highlighted the baggy-clothes fashion style of the late 1990's and early 2000's in a video as he wore an 8XL sized jeans trousers and it surprised fitted him well.

There were people who wanted to know where he got the size from. Photo source: TikTok/@charlie.dior1

Source: UGC

He wore a white long-sleeved shirt on it and complemented the dressing with a multicoloured sweater that matched the colour of his sneakers.

To complete the retro look, he hung a walkman player at his side. His phone type also spoke of the time the dressing was in vogue.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tesco Man said:

"Bro has beef with tech fleece."

Bmurphy joked:

"Bro why u wearing skinny jeans, it’s not 2015."

JeFF said:

"Where do you order the jeans in large sizes because I need such sizes."

that drippy vato said:

"bro stylin everything."

Ari said:

"Who's gonna talk about the socks."

perla said:

"only u can make everything look good."

D1 said:

"Giving stranger things vibes."

Lady wore her parents' clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady called Bali on TitTok got people praising her for trying out her parents' clothes in their house and rocking them stylishly.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady packed the clothes she would be wearing into a lump, informing her audience that she wants to see which one fits well.

When the lady wore her father's agbada and matched it with a cap, she looked as if the attire was made for her.

Source: Legit.ng