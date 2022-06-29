Retro Fashion Ideas: Young Man Gets People Talking With His Baggy Jeans, Rocks It Like a Star in Video
- A young fashionista has got people asking questions and praising him after he wore very baggy jean trousers
- The man held the trousers at his waist with a belt as he placed a walkman player by his side to complete his retro look
- Among those in awe at how he made the baggy wear look fit were people wanting to know where he got an 8XL size from
A young man has shown that fashion is cyclical and what his considered outdate now could be the sought-after tomorrow.
The highlighted the baggy-clothes fashion style of the late 1990's and early 2000's in a video as he wore an 8XL sized jeans trousers and it surprised fitted him well.
He wore a white long-sleeved shirt on it and complemented the dressing with a multicoloured sweater that matched the colour of his sneakers.
To complete the retro look, he hung a walkman player at his side. His phone type also spoke of the time the dressing was in vogue.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tesco Man said:
"Bro has beef with tech fleece."
Bmurphy joked:
"Bro why u wearing skinny jeans, it’s not 2015."
JeFF said:
"Where do you order the jeans in large sizes because I need such sizes."
that drippy vato said:
"bro stylin everything."
Ari said:
"Who's gonna talk about the socks."
perla said:
"only u can make everything look good."
D1 said:
"Giving stranger things vibes."
