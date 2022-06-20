A video has shown the moment a brave man hopped on a moving ship with a ladder despite the relative risks

To make the jump, he employed a mobile bridge which allowed him to grab the ship's ladder as it slowed a bit

Many people on TikTok who reacted to the video wondered what he must have felt like taking the jump

A video shared by People Are Awesome page on TikTok has shown the moment a man jumped on a moving ship in an extremely cold weather.

He did it as if he was hitching a ride of a vehicle still in motion. To get on the ship, he placed a mobile bridge at the berth.

Many people were impressed by his bravery. Photo source: TikTok/@peopleareawesome

Source: UGC

Getting on a ship

As soon as the ship's entrance got to the bridge, he used it as a leveller to hold on to the ladder at the side of the ship.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people were amazed at his bravely. Some said he must have been doing it for long to have such confidence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mark Roberts said:

"ZERO margin of ERROR."

Peter Yan sad:

"He left his friend behind."

Snap Wexler said:

"Most people can’t grab their bags off the luggage carousel without panicking. This guy was smooth as ice."

Mark Chadwick732 said:

"hope he had a risk assessment."

iNsHoRt said:

"good thing you didn’t miss the ladder, careful of counters."

Buzz_Off said:

"It’d hardly moving, no biggie climbing that ladder."

Lee-ann Buchanan said:

"So missing the boat is an actual thing Lol."

pong kittikhun said:

"The Real 'Last train to London'."

shineloveirene said:

"what if mosquito bites him and he tried to kill it and he missed the ladder."

Big cruise ship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the biggest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder, was finally ready after it took three years to make.

It was gathered that the ship is ready to hit the waters with its very first passengers. The ship is quite big as it measures 1,188 feet.

Delivered in January, the vessel will be going on its first journey from Florida to the Caribbean on Friday, March 4.

Source: Legit.ng