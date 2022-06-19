The three selfless Nigerian kids who revealed how well they would spend the money they picked at a party have got help

A Nigerian man used his money to buy them necessary school materials and also got them sumptuous plates of food

Many Nigerians praised the kind man as some social media users said that what he did got them so emotional

Luck has smiled on the three Nigerian kids who picked money at a party and spoke about how it will change their lives and families.

In an earlier report, a man called Ogori Harrison conversed with the kid, wanting to know what each of them will do with their money.

The man bought them school bags and good food. Photo source: TikTok/@tamarabrakemi

Source: UGC

He feed and got them school books

One of them said that he will love to buy school materials with his, while the other two revealed how they would ease their mothers' struggles with it.

In a new video shared on his TikTok page, Harrison took the kids to a bookshop and got them school materials.

As if that was not enough, the man took them out to a restaurant and bought them good food and drinks.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria imole oluwa said:

"much money into ur account."

Nancy Gift said:

"I don't know why am crying."

Zaddy Smile said:

"i swr im crying n happy at the same time God bless u I followed u cus of this."

Qunnie_presh said:

"God bless u bro."

Spencer said:

"God will help you as you help this kids my brother."

Kelvin the twin said:

"Watin Dey ocor, normally the good heart nor too get but e Dey give, why God nor go bless."

comader timipere said:

"thank you so much may bless you,may open doors of abundance blessing brother."

Stranger paid kid's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared online showed the moment a Nigerian man put a big smile on the face of a Nigerian kid working as a bricklayer at a construction site.

While the boy was plastering a wall, he stopped him briefly and handed him a wad of naira notes. He told him it is N30,000 and he can use it to pay his school fees or settle family needs.

The kind giver revealed that he would check him again and would love to meet his parents. He called another kid working on the same site and asked him to meet him outside for his own money.

Source: Legit.ng