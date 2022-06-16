A short video has an oyinbo woman showing how much her husband loves watching cartoons at home

The hilarious clip captured the man at different places in their house as he focused on his animation movies

TikTok users who reacted to their clip as a family said that the man is not alone in his love for cartoons

An oyinbo woman married to a Nigerian man has in a hilarious video showed the kind of life her husband leads at home.

It should be noted that the couple's TikTok page has a lot of funny videos that sometimes reflect their lives as an interracial family.

Many Nigerians said the man and his wife look cute together. Photo source: TikTok/@firaokonkwo

We love cartoons too

In a comedy clip, the woman showed her husband as someone who really loves watching cartoon. At every point she goes to him, the man is seen focused on cartoons on the TV.

Many people who reacted to her clip said that is the way they also are when it comes to animations.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

Cassiopeia Edwin said:

"in Nigeria guys learn to grow up too fast because of the situation in Nigeria so when they find peace the inner child comes out."

Sillyplutus Gamer. said:

"Who doesn't love cartoon have anger issues."

Beauty queen said:

"When you marry a last born."

splendycouture said:

"I love cartoon too pass normal movie."

diamondaadey said:

"Me thinking he’s asleep not knowing he’s so focused enjoying the cartoon."

eyeris said:

"It's not a sin to love cartoons at your big age na."

user1190387985981 said:

"I want this kinda man."

Nigerian man who married a white woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Anuoluwapo, who welcomed his oyinbo woman to Nigeria, married her in a traditional ceremony.

A video shared on his TikTok showed the moment they both were in a vehicle as he captioned it:

"Happy married life to us."

Another clip had both of them dressed in traditional attires as the couple went to Anuoluwapo's mother.

In a Yoruba traditional fashion, a family member poured water on the bride's legs to show that her stay in her husband's house will be peaceful as water is soothing to the body.

