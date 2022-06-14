For some time now, a captivating song has been going viral on social media with the lyrics 'adult hood na scam'

In a recent development, some little children have mimicked the song in a new video saying childhood is not different

They sang in the video about childhood being a scam because they have to wash plates, sweep the house and everyone sends them on errands

Some little children have caused a frenzy on social media after mimicking the popular song about adulthood being a scam.

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the children were heard singing about adulthood being a scam.

While singing, they said they have to wash plates all the time, sweep the house and go on errands. They added that their mothers usually collect their money from them without returning.

They said in the lyrics:

"Childhood sef na scam. You better get am for your mind. You have to wash plate 247 sweep house join am o. Everybody go wan send you message. Mummy sef go take all your money. If you dey vex na you sabi, childhood sef na scam."

People react to the video

Ayomidate said:

"I dey look them dey smile. No worry till you turn adult. They are smart though."

Paul Cleverly noted:

"Truth is as an adult you go still wash plate and mummy go ask you for money."

Alabitwewts said:

"Wetin dey do these ones? Na me come suppose wash plates?"

Thoymusin wrote:

"Justice for childhood."

Amaka Anagu remarked:

"Which plates you dey wash or you think we don't wash plates too?"

