A Nigerian kid known as Mustapha on Instagram has stirred massive reactions online with his rendition of Zazu Zeh song

Mustapha sang Olamide's verse well without missing a word as he backed it up with perfect hand moves

Nigerians who watched his video had mixed reactions; while some praised his artistic prowess, others said he should not be singing such

A Nigerian kid wowed many online when a video showed him singing Olamide's hook on Zazu Zeh song without missing a word.

With the confidence that belied his young age, the kid sang Olamide's verse as he did the zazu hand move.

The kid's performance amazed many online. Photo source: @olamide, @musty_lilupon, @portablebaeby

People praise young singer

Known as Mustapha on Instagram, many people thronged his comment section many weeks ago when the video was first posted on his page.

They praised him as they expressed surprise at his performance skill.

When the video resurfaced on Twitter, it was a different conversation as some people were of the opinion that he should not be singing such songs.

Below are some of the reactions from both platforms:

whyyy_osilama said:

"This one blast, na baddo son abi."

shemack_efficy22 said:

"Talented kid's, omo you too sabi olohun."

pampers_guy said:

"Is the kanla for me."

@uchenna_agada said:

"Children of the woke generation."

@BennyUmoren said:

"Wrong on all sides, omo."

@PrinceCBN said:

"This is crazy and very irresponsible of the parents."

@movin_nostalgia said:

"No as crazy as the person recording this instead of telling the kid not to sing such songs again."

