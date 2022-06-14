A 37-year-old man has outrun 50 horses and 1000 other runners to clinch the grand prize for the 2022 Man vs Horse Race in England

The man named Ricky Lightfoot went away with the prize after running within the time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds

Lightfoot becomes the third runner to win the race since it was established in the 1980s after an argument on who is faster between a horse and a man in a pub

A 37-year-old man named Ricky Lightfoot has won the sum of £3,500 (N1.7 million) in cash prize after outrunning horses and 1000 humans.

The race which he won is named Whole Earth Man V Horse and it takes place annually in Powys, Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, England.

Ricky Lightfoot defeated horses and humans to win. Photo credit: Garret Evert/Huw Evans Picture Agency and Peter Barnet/BBC.

How he won

According to the BBC, Lightfoot competed against 50 horses and 1000 humans and he came tops after running 36km within 2 hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds.

He becomes the third runner to ever defeat horses in the popular race which started in the 1980s. The marathon was established after an argument in a pub about whether a horse could defeat a man in a long-distance race.

It was great to compete, says Lightfoot

Reacting to his win, Lightfoot told CNN:

"I am chuffed to have won Whole Earth Man V Horse. I'd heard about the two previous winners Huw Lobb and Florien Holtinger, and am delighted to now count myself amongst only three people to have ever beaten the horse.

"It was great to compete in such a legendary, unique race that was all started from a conversation in a local pub. I was awake for 29 hours before the race and had to drive five hours home afterwards, so needless to say I was shattered, but it was worth it."

