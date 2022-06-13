A young man identified on Instagram as @mavinachi has shared a video detailing his body-building journey and why he embarked on it

The man said he decided to change and do something drastic about his physical looks after his classmates named him “Starving Marvin”

The many looks physically amazing now having gained some weight and he has shown off his stunning transformation in a video

A young man who was called “Starving Marvin” in high school due to his slim looks has now built his body into something amazing.

The man identified on Instagram as @mavinachi felt challenged by his classmate's categorisation of his physical appearance and decided to go to the gym and work things out.

The man now looks physically awesome. Photo credit: @marvinachi.

Source: Instagram

He transformed his physical looks through exercise

@mavinachi said he was the skinniest kid in his class and he decided to change that. When he got to college to study Chemical Engineering, he decided to discipline himself and work hard on exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote on Instagram:

""Starving Marvin” was my popular name in high school which was valid because I matched the name very well being the skinniest kid in my graduating class. In college, I wanted to change that, so I promised myself to build the best body I could while also pursuing a degree in Chemical engineering."

Going further in his inspirational story, the young man said he had to combine going to the gym and lectures because he was determined to achieve his goal.

He further wrote:

"Some days I would run to gym in between lectures while the other students took breaks, and other busy days I’ll make it to the gym after midnight.

"My decision was a huge commitment because I knew what I had to give up and who I had to become to achieve it. The journey could sometimes be challenging, but it’s also very rewarding."

His body now looks Shapley and amazing after the huge work he put in.

Watch the video below:

Lady bags degree after being told she was not good enough

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who was told by her teacher that she was not good enough for Oxford later graduated from Havard.

The lady also bagged one degree from the same Oxford University and she shared her inspirational story online.

Her story went viral on LinkedIn and touched many hearts who praised her for her resilience.

Source: Legit.ng