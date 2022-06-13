A lady has celebrated bagging a PhD degree from the same higher institution her dad earns a living in as a groundskeeper or cleaner

The graduate struck a photo with her dad as she also celebrated him for his sacrifices for the family

The doctor of philosophy recalled how she occasionally ran into her dad on campus on her way to class

A lady identified as Ana Guerrero has hailed her hardworking father as she acquires a PhD degree from the same varsity he works as a groundskeeper.

Ana shared on LinkedIn a photo of herself all smiles as she posed with her dad who didn't wear a smile.

She proudly showed her dad off. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ana Guerrero

Source: UGC

Ana said there were times she ran into her dad while going to classes.

She said seeing him during those periods served as a reminder to her of how hard he worked to cater for the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ana said seeing her dad on campus also motivated her during times she felt like giving up. She wrote:

"Fun fact: my dad works in maintenance/groundskeeping at the institution I earned my PhD from! Yes, I would run into him on my way to class or work on campus. Seeing him was a constant reminder of how hard he works for us, and it kept me going on days I felt I couldn’t anymore.

"Gracias, papa. Lo logramos."

Netizens hail the lady and her dad

Michelle Espiritu-Washburn said:

"Congratulations to your Dad for being the best Father and inspiring you to become a new Doctor Cheers!"

Myisha Jones said:

"Yesss. My uncles worked the grounds at Florida State University. I had an inside connect on everythinggggg."

Maximilian Lucena said:

"Congratulations to you both! Being proud of your roots and your parents is the foundation for strong and successful life. Make your mark, inspire others and make us proud. Fyi...I'm also first generation graduate as well and I wish you well."

Harvey Loomstein, Ph.D. said:

"Great work, you have shown your family to be nurturing and supportive. "

Man wears parents his academic cap as he celebrates his graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had worn his parents who are farmers his academic cap as he celebrated his graduation with them.

His parents who had migrated to the US from Mexico in the 1980s worked as farmworkers and only had their education up to the elementary level.

The elated 29-year-old hailed his parents for their sacrifices and for being the perfect role models for him. He said:

"I wanted to honor my parents by showcasing them to my friends and the world.

"What better way than showing the world how far we've come since they immigrated to this great nation with nothing but their hard work ethic and the clothes on their backs?"

Source: Legit.ng