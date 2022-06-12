A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate becoming a house owner and doing it by acquiring her dream home

The excited lady narrated that it all started in August 2021 when she got tired of living in a rented apartment

8 months down the line, she not ticked a house off her checklist but changed jobs into something she loves

Erin Dickey, a young lady, is over the moon in celebration as her dream of owning a house finally came true.

Dickey took to LinkedIn to flaunt the new house which she said is her dream property.

Dickey got fed up with living in a rented apartment. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Erin Dickey

Dickey said it all started in August 2021

According to the latest house owner, her desire to acquire a house was ignited in August 2021.

The lady who at that time lived in a rented apartment said she rent renewals, rising rents and other challenges with living as a tenant.

Then in January 2022, Dickey said she realised her job could no longer support her dreams as she saw fit.

However, in March 2022, Dickey got a self-satisfying job and moved into her dream house in April 2022.

Social media users celebrate the lady's success

Danny Walker said:

"And Boom….. don’t ever give up on your dreams…. Break any cycles.. God will push and pull you through it all…. Congratulations girl. You deserve it."

Austin Arangure-Ward said:

"WOOHOO! Now that’s what I’m talking making them BOSS moves, girly!! Congratulations, sis! May 2022 bring you nothing but happiness and success. ❤️"

Candace Jenkins said:

"Congratulations!! This is such a testimony and something I needed to see!"

Keanna Cogborn said:

"I know thats right! We love a good testimony. Congrats! It will only continue to go up from here!"

