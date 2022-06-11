Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a lady suffering a mishap while dancing with her man at an occasion

While her man faced her and whined his waist, the lady's share suddenly broke and this saw her crash to the floor

People around the couple quickly rushed to the aid of the plus-size woman who looked helpless after the fall

An emerging video has shown the moment a lady crashed to the floor during a dance with her man.

In the short clip shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man had faced the lady and was whining his waist on her.

Guests cheered the couple while some recorded their dance sessions on their smartphones.

In split seconds, the white rubber chair the plus-size woman sat on shattered, perhaps owing to her weight.

The woman crashed to the ground immediately the chair broke beneath her. Guests close to the couple joined the man in getting his woman to her feet.

Netizens share their thoughts on the incident

@danzebahcosmetics said:

"I can imagine how embarrassed she must have been."

@iam_thebigkahuna said:

"Always give bbw women stronger chairs jor. Give us good chairs. Justice for bbw."

@queenchommyy said:

"Whose fault now, shey na the man or woman. Anyways he dance so well. Is he single?"

@nhels4real said:

"When they tell you should hit the gym you’ll say they’re body shaming you, now see your life outside smh."

@_cici_nita said:

"So how she wan take cope for night ???

"For the main show.

"U dn break her back."

Lady picks herself up and continues dancing after an awkward first fall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stunned everyone as she picked herself up and continued dancing after an awkward fall.

Scenes from an Instagram video shared by @gossipboyz1 showed the lady on heels dancing with a man.

She suddenly lost balance in a failed attempt at trying a dance move and had a great fall.

While people at the occasion burst into uncontrollable laughter, the said lady stood up like nothing happened and continued dancing with the man.

