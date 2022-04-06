A video of a man taking centre stage at the wedding reception of former Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, was shared online

The energetic man was clearly in good spirits as he is seen busting some moves before jumping up and down on all four limbs

Netizens were amazed by his energy and responded to the Twitter post with compliments and light-hearted banter

Stunning images and videos from the wedding of former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband, Ze Nxumalo, have been circulating online, giving social media users all the warm and love-filled feels.

One social media user @ngcebomcobothi1 took to Twitter to share a video of one of the guests breaking it down on the dance floor during the Nxumalos’ wedding reception – and boy was he a vibe!

A wedding guest brought the house down with his dance moves. Image: @ngcebomcobothi1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the energetic gentleman is seen busting some moves before dropping to the ground on all four limbs and breaking into a frog jump-like move along to the amapiano beat.

He is seen jumping right back up again and continuing to dance with great energy. @ngcebomcobothi1 captioned the Twitter post:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Please, this white man has had me laughing for the last 10 minutes, how did he jump down like that?”

The man's display thrilled netizens

@preciousmgenge replied:

“This wedding was lit.”

@sneaya wrote:

“Love his energy. He nearly did the splits.”

@n0ntokozo said:

“Me too but she’s my favourite.”

@upendo_nzuri responded:

“So these people did a whole rehearsal for weeks… for this low frog jump I love him!!!!!”

@K_CyberSecWrld commented:

“I appreciate the jump.”

@Thenji_D reacted:

“I love him!”

@Kukunda_ wrote:

“That’s a hot boy right there, samthandi.”

@BlvckAsh_ replied:

“I can’t stop watching this video.”

Man dances on his head at a wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had danced on his head at a wedding ceremony.

The man got into a dance with another guest. His legwork gave his partner no chance at all. In seconds, the man kneeled on the floor in an interesting show of flexibility.

The man got into a dance with another guest. His legwork gave his partner no chance at all. In seconds, the man kneeled on the floor in an interesting show of flexibility.

Source: Legit.ng