A cute little Nigerian boy's Oyinbo accent which made comprehending his speech difficult by his mum has stunned netizens

6-year-old Oluwaferanmi Ekundayo had approached his mother and politely requested that she tore him a paper

It took the lad repeating the request over again for his mother to slowly grab what he was saying

Young Oluwaferanmi Ekundayo's Oyinbo accent has given social media users laughs and got many talking.

This came as his parents shared a video of a short interaction between him and his mum on their Instagram handle @purposefulbrothers.

His mum was confused. Photo Credit: @purposefulbrothers

Source: Instagram

The cute 6-year-old boy appeared on the scene with a spread book in hand and requested that his mum tear him a paper.

She however found it difficult to understand his request and became confused.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She kept exclaiming in confusion and would grab his request after he made some repetitions.

Upon understanding her son's request, his mum burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@celestina_kings said:

"This is what i face almost everyday of my life zion can’t just adjust."

@akinola_iyanuoluwa said:

"African mothers sa... She be dey thinks say tear paper na tear paper abi iru ewo layi fa."

@quintsdiction said:

"Instead of you to learn, you are opening eye! Ish! You have two coaches around, you had better maximise the privilege."

@tquestalamode said:

"In my house, my husband will just say okay turn around and little man will shout nooooooooo dada. This children no go kill us."

@dollarain said:

"What we go through everyday. The Naija in us is too strong to understand these kids nowadays."

Little girl recites ''36 states and capital'' with an Oyinbo accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian girl had given a recitation of th e'36 states and capital'' with an Oyinbo accent.

She mispronounced most of the states' names, making many people laugh hard.

The "36 states and capital" is a popular recitation among Nigerian kids in nursery schools. Many of them usually know how to recite them at a very early stage.

Although the little girl in the video read from somewhere, she was unable to clearly pronounce the names which she is not conversant with.

Source: Legit.ng