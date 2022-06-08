A young baby has become the darling princess of many online after she made cute facial expressions in a video

Many people who reacted to the clip wondered how she was able to compose herself properly in front of a camera

Other TikTok users said that hers made for a wonderful content that grown-up users on the platform

The video of a kid surprisingly went viral less than 10 hours after it was posted by her father with the handle @hillary.turinawe on TikTok.

In the short clip, the baby smiled and playfully shook her head. Her eyeballs were made more beautiful by some video effects that made them darker and had the love sign.

Many people praised her as she shook to Ofuasia's Magic song. Photo source: TikTok/@camilla.turinawe

Source: UGC

Baby with bright smiles

With effective smiles, the baby places one of her hands in her mouth like toddlers are wont to. Many people praised her mother for giving birth to such a wonderful baby. During the clip Wiz Ofuasia's Magic.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2 million views with thousands of shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

agathabanks said:

"But this bby how did she even manange to do the last one."

user286527662941 said:

"She can even do it more than our big aunty's on tiktok."

Sahlim Arafat said:

"challenge closed, shine my little favorite TikToker."

Joanna said:

"I sure say children of nowadays Dey do TikTok for heaven b4 dem Dey come earth."

Jayking said:

"She’s the winner of this challenge."

AidahGrey said:

"She has won this challenge."

jenny nana121 said:

"Baby girl may God bless me with brilliant child like you."

user1949665035054 said:

"How did she know the assignment….like how."

Dad confuses baby with his twin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Pubity on TikTok showed the moment a nine-month-old child could not pick out her father.

In the clip, the baby was really confused and could not tell him apart from his twin. Whenever one of the twins carried her, she would immediately go back to the other.

If only she could speak, the child would have voiced out her frustration at seeing two people that look exactly alike.

Source: Legit.ng