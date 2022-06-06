A Nigerian man named Azeez Tijani, has cried out for public assistance after his wife passed on shortly after delivering a set of triplets

Azeez welcomed the kids, all cute girls at the Daaru-Salam Hospital, Ilobu Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun state

He is asking public-spirited individuals to help him to care for the kids, especially in the absence of their mother

Azeez Tijani, an indigen of Osun state who welcomed triplets recently and he has asked for help to be able to care for the kids.

The request for help became necessary because Azeez's wife, Foluke passed on after delivering the babies.

A letter was written to Gboyega Oyetola asking him to support the motherless triplets. Photo credit: Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi.

Source: Facebook

It was a normal birth

Lamina Kamludeen Omotoyosi who is the Executive Chairman of, World Institute for Peace told Legit.ng that the babies were delivered on May 30 at the Daaru-Salam Hospital, Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun state.

He said it was a normal birth but lamented that the mum passed on due to uncontrollable bleeding 7 days after on June 5, leaving the kids for the father. The family already had one kid before the triplets were born.

In an earlier Facebook post, the appeal was sent out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to come to the aide of the family.

The post reads in part:

"Mr. Azeez Tijani received blessing of a set of triplet 7 days ago but unfortunately, Mrs. Foluke Azeez, the mother of the new born triplet gave up yesterday when the fruits of the womb clocked 6 days on earth.. Alas! This is so sad!"

He asked those who want to help the family in any way to call: +2349091154748.

See his post below:

Source: Legit.ng