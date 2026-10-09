The Netherlands immigration authority, IND, published the full list of foreigners who can qualify for a humanitarian residence permit in the country

The permits are described as temporary, as authorities expect the situations requiring them to last only a short period

The six categories include victims of human traffikking, terminally ill individuals, and westernised Afghan girls already living in the Netherlands

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has published the categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible for a humanitarian residence permit in the Netherlands, covering six distinct circumstances under which a person can apply.

The IND describes these permits as temporary and humanitarian in nature, meaning they are granted on compassionate grounds and are not intended to be permanent arrangements.

Netherlands lists groups of foreigners eligible for humanitarian resident permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for humanitarian permit in Netherlands?

1. The first category covers victims of human traffikking as well as witnesses who reported traffikking to the police. Under this arrangement, the police notify the IND directly after a report is made, and the IND then decides whether a permit is granted.

2. Children placed under the supervision of a family guardian by a court order form the second category. Where a child receives such a permit, their parents and siblings under the age of 18 may also apply. Children who already held a residence permit before the supervision order are generally allowed to keep it.

3. The third category applies to children temporarily placed in a Dutch foster home or institution under the Hague Child Protection Convention. Both the Dutch authorities and the country of origin must give prior approval, and the country of origin must have arranged legal authority over the child before placement can proceed.

4. who are unable to leave the Netherlands through no fault of their own make up the fourth category. To qualify, applicants must have a confirmed identity and nationality, must have made their own attempts to leave the country, and must have sought assistance from the Repatriation and Departure Service, which provides a supporting advisory opinion.

5. The fifth category is specific to Afghan minor girls who are already in the Netherlands, attend school, and have become so integrated into Western life that returning to Afghanistan is no longer considered a realistic option. Once such a girl receives a permit, her family members can apply as well.

6. The sixth and final category covers foreign nationals in the Netherlands who are terminally ill. To be eligible, the applicant must no longer be receiving curative medical treatment, with care limited to palliative support only. The IND specifies that this permit applies to individuals who will not recover from their condition.

The IND oversees all applications under these categories and makes the final determination in each case.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng