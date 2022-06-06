A woman went to buy food at a restaurant and she was preparing to pay for the food as it was being packaged for her

But before she could lift up her head to pay, a stranger had already paid for the food and left the scene with speed

The lady was surprised and overcome with much emotions in the video which has touched many hearts on Instagram

A pretty lady went to buy food at a restaurant but was surprised when a stranger emerged and paid the bill for her.

Immediately after the stranger paid, he disappeared from the scene and did not even wait to be thanked by the beneficiary of the kind act.

The lady becomes emotional

The lady was in her car probably preparing to bring out money as the food was being packaged for her by the restaurant attendant.

But before she could lift up her head, the kind stranger already paid and was walking away.

When she was informed that the food has been paid for, she was overcome with much emotions.

She said she came to buy the food for her mother who was not feeling well. The nice video has touched many hearts on Instagram.

Instagram users react

Social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to bare their minds.

@meidinarachma1705 said:

"Keep doing good things bro... You are so inspiring."

@hania__collection_23 commented:

"Allah give you more more more more more more more."

@taslimrachim said:

"love your content bruuh keep it up , salam from Indonesia."

@atharv_khule commented:

"Keep doing good work man we all support you."

@samantha_addriene reacted:

"Wow God bless you always."

