Lady Goes to Buy Food at Restaurant, Gets Surprised in Video As Stranger Pays For Her, Video Goes Viral
- A woman went to buy food at a restaurant and she was preparing to pay for the food as it was being packaged for her
- But before she could lift up her head to pay, a stranger had already paid for the food and left the scene with speed
- The lady was surprised and overcome with much emotions in the video which has touched many hearts on Instagram
A pretty lady went to buy food at a restaurant but was surprised when a stranger emerged and paid the bill for her.
Immediately after the stranger paid, he disappeared from the scene and did not even wait to be thanked by the beneficiary of the kind act.
The lady becomes emotional
The lady was in her car probably preparing to bring out money as the food was being packaged for her by the restaurant attendant.
Beautiful lady dances inside room without cement wall plaster, shows no shame, video stirs reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
But before she could lift up her head, the kind stranger already paid and was walking away.
When she was informed that the food has been paid for, she was overcome with much emotions.
She said she came to buy the food for her mother who was not feeling well. The nice video has touched many hearts on Instagram.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
Social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to bare their minds.
@meidinarachma1705 said:
"Keep doing good things bro... You are so inspiring."
@hania__collection_23 commented:
"Allah give you more more more more more more more."
@taslimrachim said:
"love your content bruuh keep it up , salam from Indonesia."
@atharv_khule commented:
"Keep doing good work man we all support you."
Table don turn: Funny reactions as Nigerian lady turns back parents for staying out late, locks gate in video
@samantha_addriene reacted:
"Wow God bless you always."
Kind man buys artwork for N207k to support a mother
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the same kind man, Isaiah Garza bought an artwork from a homeless woman for a whopping N207k.
The woman named Cori is a mother and was sitting by the roadside trying to sell her drawings to support her baby.
Luck smiled at her when Garza decided to buy the art. The video of the moment moved many people to tears.
Source: Legit.ng