A viral video has shown the moment when a Nigerian man who lives in Italy was told by an Oyinbo lady to wash toilet

But an argument ensued because it appeared the man was not keen on doing the job he was asked to do

He said in the video that he is no longer going to do the work because they are not being paid for it by whoever is in charge

A Nigerian man living in Italy has been seen in a viral video refusing to wash toilet after he was told to do so by an Oyinbo lady.

The man said he and others were not being paid for the services, saying in the video that he won't do it again.

The man said they were not being paid. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

Oyinbo lady insists

The Oyinbo lady seen in the video however kept shouting and the man kept saying in Pidgin English that he won't.

The video showed mopping and cleaning materials but it was not known if that is what the Nigeria man does in Italy.

The man said:

"Me no dey do again. Dem no dey give us monney."

Social media users have since intervened and asked the man to do the job especially if it brings money.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@oluwa_bobby200 said:

"Wash am clean am. Our prayers are with you."

@king__balo__ commented:

"Better wash the toilet. No go let your village people push you come back to Nigeria ooooooo be wise."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Omo if not for bad govt, abroad is just for holiday only not living there."

@mrs_jawando reacted:

"Better wash ham and collect your money to come BUGA us."

Leaving the country changed my life, Nigerian man says

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who has succeeded in Canada has said that leaving Nigeria changed his life positively.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi says he left Nigeria with just N16,000 in his bank account. After winning a scholarship from the Korean Government, he left Nigeria to start afresh abroad.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi now lives in Canada where he works with the University of British Columbia.

