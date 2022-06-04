A Nigerian man who is blind has been gifted some money by a kind man who saw him hawking liquid soap

Despite being blind, the man went to sell the soap in the market and was lucky to have met the owner of GSF

The Givers Supportive Foundation is an NGO that supports the needy and has now promised to visit the man again with more goodies

A blind man who goes about selling liquid soap has got the sum of N50k from the owner of the Givers Supportive Foundation, an NGO that caters to the needy.

The owner of the NGO said in an Instagram post that he saw the man and was touched by his condition and determination to do something for himself and his family.

The blind man was full of praises. Photo credit: @gsf_foundation.

He went to visit his house

According to the GSF owner, he asked the man to take him to his house. It was there that he met the man's family.

GSF wrote:

"Today I saw an hard working blind man hawking liquid soap with his little boy helping him at Owode Market.

"I was Touched to see a blind man hawking liquid soap to feed himself and his family.

"I told him to take me to his house, to see his family, I saw his wife, and she said her husband have been an hardworking man even with his condition, he still try all his best to suppot the family as the head of the house.

"I was able to give him NGN50,000.00 to add up as a support for his business. The man was so happy because such help is coming in an unexpected way him."

Instagram users react

@c_multiple1 said:

"How can we help pls no matter how small let me send something to his account pls."

@cuttiesimmie commented:

"Wow am so happy reading the stories of these beneficiaries God bless you greatly Sir."

