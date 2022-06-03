A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate surviving a 'one-chance' incident in Lagos

Aririahu Desmond said the ugly near-death incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, June 2 on his way to work

Desmond wasn't only robbed of his personal gadgets and money but suffered torture that includes aboniki balm being mixed with sand and put in his eyes

Aririahu Desmond, a Nigerian, has advised Lagos residents to be extra careful of the vehicles they board as nowhere is safe in the country.

The young man gave this warning in a Facebook post on Friday, as he shared how he survived a 'one-chance' experience in Lagos.

Desmond almost lost his life on Thursday. Photo Credit: Aririahu Desmond

Source: Facebook

Desmond who is grateful to God for sparing his life said it happened around 4-5 am on Thursday, June 2 while he hurried to beat traffic in a bid to get to his workplace in time.

Desmond's near-death experience

According to Desmond's narration, the men of the underworld who robbed him beat him to the point of death.

He said they requested he paid them N1m and went through his phone list to get his contacts to raise the money.

Desmond said they cleared the money on him as well as emptied his bank accounts and bitcoin wallet. They also took his apple watch.

Desmond added that one of them attempted to stab him with a knife, but retreated after his appeal to them to spare his life.

This was after his eyes was filled with aboniki balm mixed with sand. The Imo indigene also revealed that he was hit on the head with a gun and kitchen knife.

He was rescued by a man who saw when he was being thrown out of their vehicle. The kind man gave him some cash to continue his journey to the office.

Desmond needs help to get back on his feet

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, Desmond said his salary that was paid on the morning of the incident was also made away with.

The young man who was recently discharged from the hospital said he is in dire need of financial aid to manage for the time being.

When asked if he had plans to track those who robbed him using the appropriate security agencies, the Ezinihitte Mbaise indigene from Imo state said the deed has been done and he just has to move on.

On personal efforts he would employ to forestall a repeat of such, he said:

"..Just being careful of the vehicles I enter .. n taking my time to go to work even if I get late."

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Sommy Love said:

"Thank God for ur life, don't worry God will replace everything the took."

Chukwuebuka Clarribell said:

"Oh my God....am so sorry bro ... really thank God for ur life....don't worry God will provide everything that u lost.. Amen."

Nwajekwu Assumpta said:

"You won them bro.

"God made it possible, Thank God for life.

"For that which was taken you will recover. Amen."

Doris Echefu said:

"Jesus, so sorry, God will replace all and even more, thank God for quick recovery."

Female survivor of 'one-chance' bus in Lagos shares horrific story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she survived entering a 'one-chance' bus in Lagos.

In an Instagram post, the lady identified as Khadija said the terrible incident happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Around 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, she had boarded a mini-bus headed for Ipaja Ayobo at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos in a bid to get home.

According to her, she works at Yaba and lives in Iyana Ipaja and was close to getting home when things fell apart on the bus.

Source: Legit.ng