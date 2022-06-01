A determined young man has succeeded in becoming a graduate against very daunting odds stacked against him

A young man named Manyang Lual Jok who left his country from a refugee camp with just an envelope in his hand has become a graduate.

Manyang made the exciting announcement on LinkedIn, using his incredible story to inspire many users on the platform.

Manyang Lual Jok's story has inspired many social media users. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Manyang Lual Jok .

Source: UGC

Graduate of Computer Science and Economics

Manyang's story quickly went viral as it bears the mark of someone who has been transformed from nothing to something.

He graduated with a BA in Computer Science and Economics from McGill University, Canada.

Sharing his story, the young man wrote:

"4 years ago, I left Kakuma refugee Camp with nothing but God and my go-get-it attitude. That tiny brown envelope on my hand, held everything I had own in the refugee camp.

"Leaving behind my family and friends and moving to a new country where I knew no one was scary. Now I am a McGill University graduate with BA in Computer Science and Economics."

LinkedIn users react

Gilbert Ekale Amoding said:

"Congratulations brother! This is a great achievement, keep your head up for the next phase of your life."

Sally N. commented:

"Congratulations Mr. Jok. Many immigrants can relate to your story. Canada & USA have been built by those for whatever circumstances, had to leave their birth countries for over a century, and this will not change anytime soon. Do not forget the sacrifices made for you to be where you are now. Also, be thankful to those that gave you the opportunity, and showed you genuine love, care and guidance."

Source: Legit.ng