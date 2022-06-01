A lady's embarrassing photo shooting moment beside a pool has gone viral and stirred hilarious reactions

In the video, the lady in a figure-hugging dress has tried taking a perfect picture by the side of the pool when the wire fence she rested on gave way

In one fell swoop, she crashed into the pool but surprisingly picked herself up like nothing ever happened

In a bid to take a perfect picture, a pretty lady in a tight dress had posed beside a pool unbeknownst to her that something embarrassing would happen.

As seen in a video she shared on her TikTok handle, the wire fence she rested on while posing gave way and this saw her crash into the pool.

She however turned around the embarrassment. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adashhofsugar

She however came out of the pool drenched from head to toe and finished up with the poolside photo shooting.

The lady described her embarrassing fall as a 'baptism,' adding that she survived it.

"I survived the baptism and my wig survived too,'' she captioned the fall video.

The clip has been watched by more than 600k netizens and gave many hard laughs.

Watch the video below:

Another video from the fall:

Netizens react

@faddonricchezza said:

"GOD sha give me Males pls .. this Gender get as he dem Walai."

@sabimoney312 said:

"They swear for them. have experience it 2020 she broke my car glass."

@iam_bigdaf said:

"With such Legs, it’s a sure thing the fence wires must cut."

@sexplaystore said:

"Why will you even think that wire is strong enough for you to sit on."

@iamkingdinero1 said:

“Satan don fall for gutter , March am March am, e don fall for ground o March am March am.“

Tank falls on Nigerian lady while she was doing #DropItChallenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an empty tank had fallen on a lady while she jumped on the #DropItChallenge.

In a video from the incident shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady faced an empty tank as she did the trending challenge.

As she made to stoop low, the tank fell on her, disrupting her intended move. However, the lady got up from the fall immediately and did the challenge against the fallen tank.

It appeared the fall was orchestrated by one of her friends, and she may have had prior knowledge of it - this is as she didn't have the countenance of one surprised by the tank accident.

