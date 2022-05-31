A Nigerian man, Adebiyi Bolaji, has expressed his gratitude to God after receiving three 'miracles' in the same month

Adebiyi Bolaji, regional Manager at MilonTech, has narrated how he got a new job, a free apartment and a car on the same month.

He shared his testimony on LinkedIn while questioning God on the reason He chose to bless him out of many people in the world.

"I really just want to bless God for the favor and grace over my life and the boldness He gave me."

Man gets a job, free apartment and free car in the same month

"A new whip, a 2 bedroom flat and a new job all in the same month and it didnt come from one source", he narrated.

Adebiyi narrates how the 'miracles' happened

The excited car owner said everything came as a shock to him because he was not expecting such favours.

In his words:

"The call just came in that a company is auctioning their cars and they bought it for me.

"I did not submit CV and recruiter called... I was even saying if they cant pay so and so, I'm not interested to talk... imagine.

"Then the last call came from another person who just finished building his house and wanted me to move to his formal house cos his was so much better. All furniture retained (I will have to sell mine or retain it).... why me? all in same month."

People react

Reacting to his story, Daisy Chukwu said:

"Wow, congratulations. These are testimonies that Lok unreal, but God is indeed good. Congratulations once again."

Richard Nisakpo wrote:

"Congratulations in All, more blessings ahead."

Ada Ibelegbu added:

"Congratulations. I tap into your testimony in Jesus name. Amen."

