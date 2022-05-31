Mohammed Hamdan is a visually impaired mechanic rendered blind after his retina developed a serious problem

Despite his condition, he has refused to allow the impediment to prevent him from continuing his craft

Today, Mohammed has won hearts over with his quality service and passion as a mechanic and is also employing the youth

Despite his visual impairment, Mohammed Hamdan has not allowed the challenge to prevent him from continuing with his craft as a mechanic.

Fourteen years ago, he had a rude awakening when a problem with his retina rendered him blind.

Mohammed refused to let the challenge stop him from carrying on with his thriving craft as a mechanic because that was an essential source of income.





Rising above his limitations

He has since not considered himself a blind person limited by his ability to see things around him.

''To me, this has become a normal lifestyle for me. I don’t consider myself blind when I am working on any vehicle,'' says Mohammed Hamdan, reports Starrfm.com

''I'm able to determine when any plugs are broken by using my tongue. I use my tongue to test the plug if it's broken. Sometimes I require the service of my assistant Yakubu who gets me the help,'' he added.

Mohammed's assistant, 18-year-old Yakubu, says since he started working with his master, he has never failed any vehicle.

Though visually impaired, his work has attracted the admiration of clients like Kobby, who will keep coming after each service.

''It beggars belief to have a visually impaired mechanic working on cars. When I first heard it, I was stunned beyond my imagination. If he can do this so can anyone.''

Besides his assistant, Mohammed is also a source of hope for Tunde, his employee. And even though it may seem wishful, Mohammed's dream is to have his sight back to increase his client base.

