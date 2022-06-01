After years of unemployment and countless unfulfilled promises from uncles, Silas Ouma took the bull by the horns and created his own company

Before the bold step, Ouma had applied time and again without success after graduating with a degree in Biomedical Technology from Egerton University

Ouma's life took a turn for the better months after he started his relocation company; he is currently an esteemed employer of about 15 youths

A young man named Silas Ouma has narrated how he started his company, Topmark Movers.

The Nairobi-based moving company provides labour to physically move household goods for clients from one location to another.

Ouma disclosed that after he got his degree in biomedical technology, he tried hard to get a formal employment job but no firm offered him that.

Starting Topmark Movers

TUKO.co.ke reports that Ouma revealed that he was forced to become his own boss after failing to get his dream job.

Before he launched the moving company, he was working as a trade market support with a cigarette manufacturing company in Kitale.

He had quit the job because it was infrequent and unpredictable.

"I quit the job because it was unreliable, and I mediately started job hunting. I applied for many jobs but I wasn't lucky," he said.

Ouma developed the idea of starting a moving company after a conversation with a friend who offers home cleaning services and he never looked back.

Uncles who promised jobs became distant

He recounted how his uncles who had promised him good jobs while he was still in school, vanished at the time of need.

"They had promised me good jobs when I was still in school but after that, they stopped checking up on me or picking my call," Ouma added.

