San Francisco unified school district has announced its decision to remove the word "chief" from job titles

This drastic measure was taken after Native American members expressed concerns over the use of the title

While announcing the change, the California district noted that administrators have not yet agreed on a new word

Following 'concerns' raised by the Native American community over the use of the word, "Chief", San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has decided to eliminate it from job titles.

According to a report by San Francisco chronicle, the California district made the disclosure on Wednesday through its spokesman, Gentle Blythe.

"While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it," Blythe said, adding that "the removal of the term does not diminish the positions."

California district launches search for a new name

Administrators are yet to agree on a new word, but the process has already began, the publication reported.

Based on the school district's website, there are currently 13 employees in the "Division Chiefs" department with the term "chief" in their titles.

Earlier this year, the Washington Football Team rebranded as the Commanders nearly two years after dropping its "Redskins" moniker.

In July 2020, the club revealed it was dropping "Redskins" after facing years of backlash for using the term, which has been used as a racial slur against Native Americans.

Washington dropped the name before officially agreeing on another one, and the club had been identified as the Washington Football Team over the last two seasons.

Their helmets and uniforms kept the team's original burgundy and gold color scheme but did not include the former name and logo featuring the face of a Native American.

Team president Jason Wright said in February that the new name "has the weight and meaning befitting of a 90-year-old franchise."

