A graduate of Kwara state university has made Nigerians proud after bagging distinctions in international universities

This is coming shortly after he graduated with First Class honours from the department of Microbiology KWASU

The excited masters degree holder shared the news via his WhatsApp status and implored everyone to rejoice with him

An Alumnus of Kwara State University, Malete, has bagged two first class honours in his master degrees in two universities at two different countries which includes France and Canada on 26th, May 2022.

Legit.ng freelance reporter, Ibraheem Olasunkanmi QoseemOluwatosin, disclosed that Awotundun Nathaniel the native of Ijan Otun, Irepodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, Nigeria graduated with First Class honour in the department of Microbiology KWASU in 2019.

First class graduate bags distinctions from international universities

He has made Nigeria proud again by winning another first class honour in Politics and Media at PO University, Paris France in late 2021 and subsequently won another in 2022, in Public Health Epidemiology at McGill University, Montreal Canada.

The recipient of these awards made his stride known to the public today through his WhatsApp Status where he implored family, friends and well-wishers to rejoice with him on the occasion of his convocation day.

Ibraheem narrates his rough journey to success

The first class graduate openly expressed his travail in the sojourn by describing how challenging it was for him from accessing the scholarship opportunity to being among the selected three Nigerians out of hundreds of thousands first class graduates that applied and to eventually bagged two first class honours in the studies.

According to the information made available to the correspondent, he revealed that the scholarship was for MasterCard scholarship, which offered him the opportunity to learn in three different universities. He said, two had been meritoriously fulfilled while he hope to make his parents proud with the last one too.

Ibraheem expressed further that the sojourn was truly in solitary confinement in the leading universities for the quest of academic excellence and the test of strength. He described that it was a rollercoaster for him and indeed true journey from distractions to distinctions.

In his statement:

"I struggled my way across the varsity campus mainly for academic purpose, while doing this, I made good friends that were progressive and purpose oriented, and avoided those that can constitute threat and can stand athwart to my progressive path. It was never a easy journey as initially anticipated" he said.

Source: Legit.ng