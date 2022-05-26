A hilarious video of a Nigerian woman revealing what she does for a living has stirred massive reactions on social media

In the video, a young man who was eager to know what she does for a living approached her to satisfy his curiosity

The woman's response sent everyone to stitches as she openly declared that her only job is being married to her husband

A beautiful Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after revealing that her only job is being a married woman.

In the hilarious video which was shared online by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, a young man had approached her to seek her permission before asking a question.

He disclosed that he was making a documentary and it required him to ask people what they do for a living based on the type of cars they drive.

After she obliged, he threw the question to her and she responded that she is married for a living.

She further asked him to take a close look at the flashy car she was driving while noting that it was her husband who got it for her.

Social media users react to the hilarious video

The video has sparked uproar on social media as Nigerians share their opinions about her response.

Ahmed Ali said:

"You are a married woman for a living. If anything happens to your husband, what next?"

Charity Dike wrote:

"Hahahaha this is so funny. Yes o you are married for a living. I pray I marry someone I can brag with like this."

Samuel Maduka added:

"This woman na case o she say she is married for a living. Her husband don hear am."

Sylvester Madu added:

"Omo wahala dey ooo.... Men try make money so your woman fit brag say to marry you na big time work ."

