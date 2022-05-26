A young lady was praised online after she performed with her guitar to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga

Handling the guitar like a rock star, the lady played with much energy as she maintained a pretty smiling face

People who reacted to her video on TikTok were amazed at how gifted she is, making guitar-playing look easy

A very talented young lady with the handle @adaba.d.guitarist has wowed people with her guitar-playing skill in a TikTok video.

While Kizz Daniel's Buga song played in the background in the TikTok video, the lady strummed the instrument to add an amazing sound to the beat. It was way cooler.

Many people said the lady made the song sound even better. Photo source: TikTok/@adaba.d.guitarist

She is good

The combination of her performance and the song will make for an excellent remix should Kizz go with it.

Many people thronged her comment section to praise her for a job well done.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samuel Olumide said:

"Try listen to this on a big speaker and thank me later, this is pure bliss."

Aibiokunla Okao said:

"You're simply exceptional gifted, you killed this vibe, girrlllllll, keep doing great to peak, may evil of envy nd jealously not come near you.Iseeeee."

TrulyGifted27 said:

"@Adaba.d.guitarist na people like u make me never learn this thing…. Una d make am look like magic."

Greatful me said:

"You are good girl with a little touch of a bad girl darling you rock this one that's what I'm talking about I like you for this girl."

Whizzy paid said:

"No no no no no no TikTok must verify this girl I beg, u are toooooooooooooooooooooooooo good."

user7591065155436 said:

"Wow that's nice to hear.... Plz I will like to learn from you."

