A young Nigerian boy has been applauded massively on social media after he showed off his amazing singing talent

In a video making the rounds online, he was heard singing Adekunle Gold's High with a very melodious voice

The man who shared the video on Instagram said he was forced to fish him out after watching him play football and sing at the same time

A Nigerian boy has received accolades from Nigerians on social media after he was heard singing Adekunle Gold's hit song, High.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by @sunnypee official, the young boy was spotted singing with passion.

Sunnypee said he was walking to the studio when he heard the boy's anointed voice and was forced to fish him out.

Young Boy 'kills' Adekunle Gold's High with his Melodious voice Photo Credit: Sunnypeeofficial

In his words:

"So I was taking a walk to the studio and from a distance I heard a very anointed voice ( though he was singing Davido's song but the anointing in his voice was still there). He was playing football and singing the same time!

"I had to go fish him out of the crowd because I couldnt resist his the voice!! So I plan to do gospel covers with him from now henceforth!! We can't let the world this one."

Social media users shower accolades on the young singer

Adekunle Bright said:

"What a melodious voice. He is indeed a wonder in this our time. Pls use him for the gospel and mission of Christ."

Agama Pete wrote:

"This is Soo beautiful. He has such a wonderful voice. I wish Adekunle sees this."

Courage Samuel added:

"Someone should please tag Adekunle Gold till he sees it."

