Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid sparked hilarious reactions on social media after expressing his love for a new song

The Made in Lagos crooner commented under a video Mavin Records signee, Crayon posted and declared that the song should be played on his wedding day

Wizkid's statement has got many people talking with fans wondering whether the superstar will ever get married

It seems getting married might be one of the things on Wizkid's agenda as the music superstar gave a big hint about his wedding.

Wizkid who is known for not making too many comments online commented on a video posted by Mavin Records' signee, Crayon about the label's song.

Wizkid expresses love for Mavin records' new song. Credit: @Wizkid @crayonthis

The superstar expressed his love for the song as he declared that if he ever gets married it should be played at his wedding.

The Made in Lagos crooner's statement has got his fans hoping that he might be tying the knot soon.

According to him:

"If I marry play this song."

Checkout out the post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid giving hints about getting married.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Keeinah:

"E come b like say as Wizkid talk am, the song con sweet more."

Gallant_xxl:

"I just hope say this man fit marry. Because songs wey him don say make them play plenty."

Humuani__:

"I just knew itI love this song so much na because say Wizkid like am my spirit flow with the song."

Rmo_mary"

"He knows he won't marry WizKid is a complete clown... Meanwhile d word 'if' is a conditional term."

Teena.ej:

"Awwwn the only thing I get from here is wizkid is not married he’s single … aunty jada come Dey give us high BP."

