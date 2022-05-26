A chubby man has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media after showing off his energetic dance moves

In an adorable video, the happy man with pot belly was seen dancing with so much zeal and people couldn't stop watching

The dance video has gone viral on social media with many Nigerians applauding him over his spectacular moves

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man 'killing' the dance floor has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, he was seen dancing so energetically as the master of ceremony (MC) hailed him.

At a point, the DJ played Kizz Daniel's trending hit song, Buga and the potbellied man killed the beat of the song with his great vibes.

Potbellied man dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

His facial expressions and body movements endeared the crowd and they couldn't stop staring at him all smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some people who claimed to know the dancer personally, referred to him as the life of every party he attends.

Social media users react to the video

Amara Jackson noted:

"Na Harmony be this. I knew him since lockdown. Life of the part mehn the guy no dey dull at any moment."

Achuke Obi wrote:

"Omo this guy dey dance abeg. See moves. He be like I no even send your papa."

Sarah David added:

"Oga no even care if em crush dey there. See energy na."

Kamara Nxl asked:

"Abeg who give this man drink? Somebody tell am say no be em wedding oooo."

Chidimma Ugwu noted:

"Opor e plenty. This man is a vibe oooo. E be like say I don see my heart rob cause na this kind man I dey like."

Excited Nigerian Mum in wrapper jumps on Buga challenge, people praise her swag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum has been seen in a viral video jumping on the Buga dance challenge excitedly, nailing it with swag

It seems no one wants to be left behind in the hot Buga dance challenge as the latest to join is a Nigerian mum who did it with elegance.

The mum mounted the dance floor like a stallion and rode with her legs like a queen with much grace and sterling foot moves.

Source: Legit.ng