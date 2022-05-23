A Nigerian lady identified as Itunu Olufemi has shared her joy after securing a job with Amazon as a Data Engineer Intern in Washington

A Nigerian lady, Itunu Olufemi, is so full of joy and excitement after securing a job with tech giant, Amazon.

Sharing her excitement via LinkedIn, Itunu said it has always been her dream to work with one of the well known tech giants.

Luckily for her, she will now be joining Amazon as a Data Engineer Intern at their headquarters in the Greater Seattle Area, Washington.

Lady secures job with Amazon Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Itunu Olufemi

Source: UGC

"Officially an Amazonian! It has always been my goal to work at one of the tech giants and I am thrilled to announce that starting this summer, I will be joining Amazon as a Data Engineer Intern at their headquarter in the Greater Seattle Area, Washington", Itunu announced.

It was not an easy ride

The beautiful lady went on to reveal that it was not easy securing the post because she is an international student.

In her words:

"It definitely wasn't an easy ride especially as an international student but I'm grateful to God for bringing me this far."

People react

Reactions to her post on LinkedIn, Basit Oluokun said:

"Congratulations more wins ahead."

Martha Clearly wrote:

"love this so much! Super inspirational congratulations my love."

Gift Mupunga added:

"Congratulations, for achieving your goal. Wish you all the best."

Duku Levi said:

"Congratulations on your new role as Data Engineer."

