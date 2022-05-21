A 23-year-old UK-based Rwandese man is asking for help to relocate back home and entertain his country for the last time before he dies

This is after doctors told him his cancer had gone beyond treatment and was told he has 90 days to live

According to DJ Dizzo, his transfer is expensive because of his treatment and so far he has raised KSh 859,000 (N3m) out of his KSh 1.3 million (N4.6m) target

A young UK-based Rwandese disc jockey is seeking help to play music for the last time in his home country after the doctors told him he only has 90 days to live.

Popularly known as DJ Dizzo on the Mix, the 23-year-old who has been living with throat and waist cancer for the past three years, was born in Rwanda but relocated to the UK with his family.

Rwandan DJ living in the UK. Photo: Inyarwanda.com.

Source: UGC

DJ Dizzo asks for help to fulfill a dying wish

According to The New Times, the young mixmaster is seeking help to fulfill his dying wish which includes going back home to where he was born.

Through his social media platforms, Dizzo said that he was recently told by doctors who looked after him that he has less than 90 days to live and that his last wish is to die in Rwanda.

“The love I have received from others is strengthening my mind and spirit. I only have one wish before I die, and that is to die in the country where I was born. As a final wish, I would like to spend my final days in Rwanda,” Dizzo said on his Instagram page.

Different fundraising platforms have been put up to help him accomplish his dream of living his last days in Rwanda.

His set up GoFundMe has a goal of KSh 1.3 million (N4.6m) and by the time of this publication, he had raised KSh 859,000 (N3m).

"While my body is deteriorating daily, the love I've received from others is strengthening my mind and spirit. I only have one wish before I die, and that is to die in the country where I was born. As a final wish, I would like to spend my final days in Rwanda," he said.

