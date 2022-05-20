A mother of twins , Mma Abiba, was spotted in the market by some people and they crowdfunded for her so the woman can have a better life

, In another story, a woman who relied on her petty trades kept dozing during the day until a kind lady blessed her with money

An SS3 student, Amina, who always had to hawk after school hours to help her poor family also received great attention

In recent times, people have shown that we all need some kindness in life to grow and get to the next level.

One of the people who were greatly helped was a woman dozing in the market from all the stress she must have been through.

Humanity at work as people came to the aid of those in need. Photo source: @jojooflele, Twitter/@AthanTashobya, Facebook/Mabel Aku Baneseh

Source: Instagram

Another trader got people raising funds on her behalf as a way to help her family out of poverty. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking three instances.

1. She was dozing in the market

A Nigerian lady saw a woman selling cold drinks in the market and dozing, and decided to help the trader.

Seeing the woman would have been so stressed from her daily routine, she approached her and asked what her whole wares were worth.

After the young lady gave her money, she asked the woman to go home and rest for the day.

2. She was selling banana and doing her assignment

A photo of an SS3 student, Amina, went viral weeks ago. In the snap, she could be seen sitting on a curb as she placed her trays of fruits beside her.

Despite the task of fending for her family, she was saddled with, the girl sat focused and worked on her assignment.

A good Samaritan and journalist took her matter up and started fundraising for the girl. Amina dreams of one day opening a restaurant for her mother.

3. Mother of twins trying to make money

A 35-year-old woman, Mma Abiba, was seen in the market hawking as she strapped her twins behind her.

The woman was given a provision store with rents paid. Photo source: Mabel Aku Baneseh

Source: Facebook

Another journalist and his colleagues raised money for the mother and her life became better. Part of the things they did for Abiba was set up a provision store and paid her two years' rent.

Give a little helping hand

One does not have to be so rich to give a hand of help. What you consider little might be someone else's fortune. When next you see a person in need, be their 'angel'.

Homeless man gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that days ago, a kind Nigerian man (@ositapopcorn) and his partner (@michaelspyder) saw a homeless person, Friday, on the road and they approached him with the intent to give him a makeover.

When @ositapopcorn asked him how long he has been wearing the same clothes, the homeless man said it has been months.

@ositapopcorn took him to a boutique and bought a new set of wears for him. Before giving him a new look, he made him visit a barber for a nice haircut. They later went to a restaurant and a spar to fix his crooked nails.

