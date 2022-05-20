The video of a kid telling his dad he will like to save up his money in a piggybank and help the needy has stirred reactions

In the clip, the kid demonstrated how the whole event would play out between him and the person who would get the money

Nigerians who reacted to the video said the boy has proper home training and they would like teach their kids the same way

A baby has in a viral video shown the pure innocence of a child as the kid talked about how he intended to go about touching people's lives.

In an accent that can be liked to British English, the boy held a N200 notes with other crumpled notes on the table and said that he would like to save them in a piggybank.

The baby said that he will save and give it all out. Photo source: @thefirefunmi, @thistemi

He added that after he is done saving the money, he would give it to someone who needs it on the road when traffic light stopped them and the person would tell him "thank you" and he would "you're welcome."

The way he went about everything shows that he must have been properly trained by his parents on the beautiful act of giving.

Watch the video below:

When it was re-shared by @notjustok on Instagram, it gathered tens of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

aremo_badboy said:

"Better home training wey make sense"

__hadey said:

"Awwn..Such a young boy with a good heart…his parents must be good people I’m certain."

prince__asquare said:

"what I'll make sure I teach my children no matter what make them try and be giving to needy ..but I'm sure they'll get it more while seeing their father do it."

mactonymore said:

"The things we do in the presence of our kids, is what they will become tomorrow. Without being told one will know he must have seen his parents do it several times."

mazzirichies said:

"Better than teaching them about religion."

world2god said:

"It’s good to teach our children love so they grow with it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared on Instagram by @saitavenue_ent1 that quantity influences kids' decisions.

In the clip, an adult stretched out two hands containing two N50 notes and one N1,000 note to the kid, asking her to pick one.

The child went for the N50 notes without thinking twice. When the adult asked her again to confirm as a way to show that she may be making the worse decision, the kid stuck to her choice.

