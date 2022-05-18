A Nigerian lady has shared a photo of the snail she was served by a waiter at a vanilla moon restaurant in Lagos State

The lady revealed that after sighting the snail, she gave it a disgusting look and the waiter had to return it because she couldn't eat it

While recounting her experience, she reiterated her decision to always ask waiters about the method of preparing foods before placing orders

A Nigerian lady identified as Okikiola has shared photo of the plate of snail she was served at Vanilla moon restaurant in Lagos.

According to the lady who shared her experience via her Twitter handle @deycallmefame, she ordered for a plate of snail at the restaurant and was shocked at what she received.

A close look at the photo which she shared shows that the shells of the snails were not removed before being cooked.

Lady shares photo of the strange snail she was served at Lagos restaurant Photo Credit: Twitter/deycallmefame

Source: Twitter

Sharing photo of the snail, she said:

"Remember the day I ordered for snail at Vanilla moon and the waiter brought this, first they returned it, great service because it’s not me that will eat this."

Okiki went on to reveal how she always asks waiters to tell how how meals are being prepared before making any order for food.

In her words:

"I never risk things when it comes to menu in Lagos restaurants. There’s nothing I see or request for on the menu that you won’t explain to me thoroughly before I order it."

Nigerians react

Reacting to her tweet, a lady identified as Quin Birma hailed her going extra mile to ensure her safety.

She said:

"That's actually you being civilised,un civilised ppl don't ask questions thinking that's how to look posh nd civilised.I once ask someone how to operate a certain electronic nd d question was so u dnt know this...no i don't know,i didn't manufacture it."

General Wong asked:

"Ha what’s this Okiki? This food dan spoil na."

