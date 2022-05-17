A group of hospital staff decided to put themselves together and show off the stuff they are made of on the dance floor

They chose the viral song titled Buga by Kizz Daniel for their heartwarming dance outing when they were on duty in the hospital

The nice video of their dance has caused a stir online as it has been viewed countless times by lovers of good things on Tiktok

A Tiktok dance video recorded in a hospital is currently making the rounds on social media with many trying to get a glimps of it.

The dance video shows a group of hospital staff dancing and vibing hard to the viral song, "Buga" by Kizz Daniel.

Source: UGC

Well organised dancers

The video clearly indicates that the dancers are well organised and talented as they took up the challenge and nailed it.

Their stunning dance moves got people gushing on Tiktok and asking for more of such uniquely ordered dance steps.

Good dancers in the hospital

When they stepped out in the video, there were no dull moments as they attacked the song with candour.

It was as if they had rehearsed before starting to show off their remarkably amazing skills.

The ladies among them danced and shook their amazing body shapes while the men showed off modern moves.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@sebbiemillicent said:

"Wow so enchanting."

@ChiamakaDestinyBrown commented:

"Wow I love this video."

@felistermudenda reacted:

"Wow looks great."

Little girl competes with her dad on the dance floor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little kid competed with her father on the dance floor and many people said she won the contest.

The girl who was dressed in a black gown laced with Isi-Agu took her dad on a roller coaster and spun like a dancing princess on the floor.

Her father did an amazing waist dance and probably allowed the girl to have a field day. Many who saw the dance video clearly fell in love with it judging from the comments on it. Many of them remarked that the girl looked and danced like a princess.

Source: Legit.ng