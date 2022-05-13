A Nigerian father, Yinka, has narrated how he motivated his beautiful daughter who was scared of failing exams

Yinka took his daughter for JAMB (Joint admission matriculation board) exams and she burst into tears after getting to the venue

The man said she was so scared of failing and he had to make her understand that sometimes failure is only a stepping stone to success

A Nigerian father identified as Yinka Dada has shared his experience with young daughter who recently wrote her JAMB exams.

Sharing the story via LinkedIn, Yinka revealed how he motivated the university aspirant after she expressed fears of failing the exams.

Father motivates daughter who's scared of failing Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Yinka Dada

Source: UGC

The caring father said after getting to the venue of the exams, he noticed that she was shedding tears.

When asked why she was crying, the daughter revealed that the thought of failing the JAMB exams scares her so much.

Yinka said at that point, it crossed his mind that his daughter does not know how to manage failure because she has been topping the class all through her school years.

In his words:

"It dawned on me that my daughter doesn’t know how to manage failure! She has done well academically through her senior years.

"Recently, she got awards in Mathematics and English and currently in leadership, as the Senior Prefect Girl", Yinka added.

Yinka erases his daughter's fears

After realizing his mistake of not teaching his daughter how to handle failure, the doting said he quickly began to tutor her about it while she wept.

Yinka made her understand that failure is not final and there are surely other opportunities to try again.

He also informed her that he would buy another form if she fails.

According to him, his daughter immediately wiped off her tears, smiled and went into the exam hall after the short motivational speech.

Speaking further, the excited father said she finally came out of the hall smiling and full of joy. They are hoping for the best in her exams.

Source: Legit.ng