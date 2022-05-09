A Nigerian man has shared a photo of a Point of Sale machine claiming that an agent punched the sum of N150k instead of the N15k he told him

The man identified with the Twitter handle @sire_frank, warned people to double-check what agents press whenever they go to withdraw money

But after he shared the photo, some persons cast doubts on his narration as they did not take it and they accused him of lying to the public

A Nigerian man has attracted public reactions after he shared a photo proof, accusing a POS agent of punching N150,000 into the machine instead of the N15,000 he told him.

The man went ahead to warn members of the public to double-check whenever they give their cards to POS agents.

The Nigerian man shares evidence to prove his claim. Photo credit: @sire_frank and seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mixed reactions trail claim

Sharing the image on Twitter, the man wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Told POS guy I wanted 15k, make una try dey double-check sha."

Mixed reactions have trailed his photo. Some persons did not take it from him and even accused him of telling lies.

They wondered how he was able to take the machine from the man and then snap the photo of the attempted theft.

Moniepoint reacts

But the company that owned the machine, Moniepoint reacted swiftly to the tweet, saying it could be a mistake. It wrote through its handle @moniepoint"

"Hello Frank, thanks for bringing this to our notice. We sincerely apologize for the experience and we will ensure such does not reoccur as it must have been an error. Thanks for your understanding."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@mrmayormayor said:

"So, you collected the POS device to snap and post on Twitter. Creativity has become so difficult for these people."

@Real_Chimmeli commented

"Went to transfer 100k one day and this girl punched 1M... Worst part is that she called her friend to come and count the zeros and she said it was correct...When I checked I just stared at them, I had to tell her to remove one zero."

@hrh_nas commented:

"The fact that your account even has 150k to be debited means you should be looked into. Where you dey see money keep?"

@dr_crystal2 said:

"Even if Dem punch this one on my own card ehn, e no fit go."

Man mistakenly transfers N130,000 to taxi driver instead of N1,300

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man mistakenly transferred the sum of N130,000 to a cab driver instead of N1,300.

The man shared evidence to prove that what he was saying was true and lamented his huge loss.

However, the money was later refunded to him by the cab driver named Saheed Olumegbon, but it took 15 days

Source: Legit.ng