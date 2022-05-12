Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated N1,103,000 (GH¢20,000) to an honest taxi driver who returned N440k (GH¢8,400) to the rightful owner

The kind deed and reward for honesty comes after a video of Kwesi Ackon handing over the money to the owner went viral online Wednesday

Reports say two other unnamed donors gave an additional N138k (GH¢2,500), bringing the amount donated to about N1.239m (GH¢22,500)

Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gifted N1,103,000 (GH¢20,000) to Kwesi Ackon, an honest taxi driver who returned N440k (GH¢8,400) a passenger left in his car.

The gesture comes after a video showing the moment Ackon handed over the cash to the rightful owner went viral Wednesday, May 11.

The honest driver had since been at the receiving end of encomiums from the owner of the money, her family, social media, and now the vice-president.

Photos of Bawumia and Kwesi Ackon. Source: The Fourth Estate/Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Going beyond words

The vice-president went beyond kind words to donate money to Ackon after the Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni made a Facebook post urging people to do more for Ackon, according to The Fourth Estate.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Manasseh's post garnered the attention of several people, including Vice-President Dr Bawumia, who donated the money to reward Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity.

The award-winning media personality also presented an additional N138k (GH¢2,500) from two other unnamed donors, bringing the amount to about N1.239m (GH¢22,500).

Watch the video below:

Honest policeman returns lost wallet in Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an honest police officer returned a lost wallet to the rightful owner in Lagos state.

The officer identified as Sampson Ekikere saw the wallet when it fell in a bus and decided to do everything possible to return it to the own, Lukman Abaja.

When he found Abaja after many efforts, he refused to collect a monetary reward given to him by the young man, saying instead that he is serving the nation.

Source: Legit.ng