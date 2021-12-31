A kind man and his friends organised a charity affair for homeless people and a number of orphanages in their area

The group of friends were seen handing out packs of food to homeless people and orphans who cannot afford it

The group was led by a man named Audrey who said their action was to touch lives in the smallest ways they can

A viral video has shown how a small act of kindness can go a long way in touching people's lives. In the video, a man named Audrey and his friends put together a small charity show in their neighbourhood.

The act of kindness was meant to feed a number of homeless people and children in orphanage homes. The group of friends were seen handing out bags of food to the needy in the streets.

Mr Audrey (right) and a homeless man. Credit: Steve Harvey

Source: Facebook

Later, the friends went into an orphanage home and handed out the food to the children as well. According to the man who spearheaded the act of kindness, it was their small way of touching lives.

The man said in the interesting video shared on Facebook by media personality Steve Harvey:

"We are giving away food to the homeless. The plan is to give away at least a hundred bags. Alright, so I'm away to downtown to hand out these goody bags. It's definitely amazing doing this."

Social media users praise friends for their kindness

Many people on social media had kind words for the friends for taking out time to do something good. Here are some of what they are saying:

@Reuben Aseoche:

"Wish there could be more like you that meets the needs of the homeless. Wish people could DO where others could NOT."

@Carole Mueller

"God is an amazing God. And to help others and pray for others, to give out love of Christ Jesus!! Live in a small town, but there’s always the laundry mat, grocery store, post office. An act of kindness can change a heart and with that can change the world and make it a better place. Love"

@Daniel Nwanyanwu

"Blessed is the one who has concern for helpless people. The Lord will rescue him in times of trouble."

See the heartwarming video below:

Kind Nigerian man shares packs of food to beggars in the streets

In another story, Legit.ng also reported how another man distributed cooked food to beggars on the streets.

The man named Roland Orchad also added the sum of N200 on top of every plate of food he handed to the lucky beggars. The man who is also a Nigerian is even said to have been jobless since he finished his NYSC. But he always squeezed out the little he has to sacrifice for the needy.

According to the story, Roland has a dream to cater to people's needs and he plans to start a foundation to do that. His kind act attracted a lot of attention on social media, as people praised him for his magnanimity.

